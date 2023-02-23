Royal Caribbean Offering Up to 35% Off Drink Packages, WiFi, & Shore Excursions

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
For the next week, Royal Caribbean is offering up to 35% off drink packages, WiFi, shore excursions, and more through Royal Caribbean Cruise Planner.

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas in Labadee, Haiti

If you have a cruise booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that departs from February 27, 2023 through the end of December 2023, the cruise line is offering the following special savings through the Cruise Planner on their website.

Beverages Packages: Up to 40% Off

  • Classic Soda Beverage Package: 30% off onboard prices.
  • Classic Soda Beverage Package + VOOM Surf & Stream 1 Device: Discount varies by ship.
  • Water Bottle Package: 40% off onboard prices.
  • San Benedetto Water Cans: 40% off onboard prices.
  • Evian Water Bottles: 40% off onboard prices.
  • Deluxe Beverage Package: Discount varies by ship.
  • Deluxe Beverage Package + VOOM Surf & Stream 1 Device: Discount varies by ship.
  • Refreshment Package: 20% off onboard prices.

Shore Excursions: Up to 25% off

  • Discount varies by ship

Internet: Up to 30% Off

  • VOOM Surf + Stream Voyage Package 1, 2, 3, 4 Device(s): 30% off onboard prices.

The Key

  • Discounts varies by ship.

Dining: Up to 50% Off

  • Unlimited Dining Package on three to nine night cruises, discount varies by ship.

Spa: Up to 30% Off

  • Spa Packages: Discount varies by ship

Photo Packages: Up to 65% off

  • Photo Packages: From 5 – 100 Print and/or Digital Options: Discount varies by ship.
  • Photo Package: Private Photo Session: Discount varies by ship.
  • Photo Package: All Digital: Discount varies by ship.

All Access Ship Tour: Up to 10% off

  • All Access Ship tour: 10% off onboard Prices

Casitas: Up to 40% Off Onboard Prices

  • Casitas Sea Day: 10% off onboard Prices
  • Casitas Port Day: 40% off onboard Prices

Offer applies to bookings made between February 23, 2023 – March 1, 2023 and before Booking Deadline stated in Cruise Planner, whichever is earlier. Offer applies to select sailings departing February 27, 2023 – December 31, 2023.

Offer is good on select sailings on Royal Caribbean’s 26 cruise ships to the following destinations: Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, New Zealand, South Pacific, Reposition & Transatlantic sailings.

You can access Cruise Planner by logging into your account on RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
