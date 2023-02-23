Royal Caribbean Offering Up to 35% Off Drink Packages, WiFi, & Shore Excursions

For the next week, Royal Caribbean is offering up to 35% off drink packages, WiFi, shore excursions, and more through Royal Caribbean Cruise Planner.

If you have a cruise booked on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that departs from February 27, 2023 through the end of December 2023, the cruise line is offering the following special savings through the Cruise Planner on their website.

Beverages Packages: Up to 40% Off

Classic Soda Beverage Package: 30% off onboard prices.

Classic Soda Beverage Package + VOOM Surf & Stream 1 Device: Discount varies by ship.

Water Bottle Package: 40% off onboard prices.

San Benedetto Water Cans: 40% off onboard prices.

Evian Water Bottles: 40% off onboard prices.

Deluxe Beverage Package: Discount varies by ship.

Deluxe Beverage Package + VOOM Surf & Stream 1 Device: Discount varies by ship.

Refreshment Package: 20% off onboard prices.

Shore Excursions: Up to 25% off

Discount varies by ship

Internet: Up to 30% Off

VOOM Surf + Stream Voyage Package 1, 2, 3, 4 Device(s): 30% off onboard prices.

The Key

Discounts varies by ship.

Dining: Up to 50% Off

Unlimited Dining Package on three to nine night cruises, discount varies by ship.

Spa: Up to 30% Off

Spa Packages: Discount varies by ship

Photo Packages: Up to 65% off

Photo Packages: From 5 – 100 Print and/or Digital Options: Discount varies by ship.

Photo Package: Private Photo Session: Discount varies by ship.

Photo Package: All Digital: Discount varies by ship.

All Access Ship Tour: Up to 10% off

All Access Ship tour: 10% off onboard Prices

Casitas: Up to 40% Off Onboard Prices

Casitas Sea Day: 10% off onboard Prices

Casitas Port Day: 40% off onboard Prices

Offer applies to bookings made between February 23, 2023 – March 1, 2023 and before Booking Deadline stated in Cruise Planner, whichever is earlier. Offer applies to select sailings departing February 27, 2023 – December 31, 2023.

Offer is good on select sailings on Royal Caribbean’s 26 cruise ships to the following destinations: Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, New Zealand, South Pacific, Reposition & Transatlantic sailings.

You can access Cruise Planner by logging into your account on RoyalCaribbean.com.