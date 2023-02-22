Carnival Listens to Guests, Bringing Back Printed Fun Times

Carnival Cruise Line is making a positive change after listening to their guests. They will be bringing back the daily delivery of a printed Fun Times to cabins.



One of the changes Carnival Cruise Line made when they returned to service was that they started phasing out the tradition of putting a printed copy of Fun Times in cabins each day.

Fun Times is a daily program that has information for the next day of the cruise. It contains everything from scheduled activities to port information to dining times for the various restaurants and eateries around the cruise ship.

All of this information moved to the cruise line’s HUB App that guests could download on their phone. While a printed copy stopped being delivered to cabins, guests could pick one up each day at the Customer Service Deck. However, due to popular demand, Carnival will begin dropping off a printed copy of Fun Times in cabins over the next few weeks.

The announcement was made by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald on his Facebook page and can be seen below.

Many guests prefer a printed copy of the Fun Times as it makes it easier to skim over the daily activities instead of endless scrolling on a mobile app. Guests will now be able to use the printed Fun Times or the mobile HUB App, whichever they prefer.