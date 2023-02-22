Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Flash Sale on Last Minute Cruises

Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Flash Sale on Last Minute Cruises

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day flash sale on last minute cruises with prices starting at low as $249 per person.
Royal Caribbean offering last minute deals on cruise son 17 ships

Royal Caribbean is offering cruise deals on last minute cruises on 17 of their cruise ships. This Going, Going, Gone sale is good on cruises through May 2023. Cruise destinations included in this sale are the Caribbean, The Bahamas, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, and the Mexican Riviera.

This two day sale from Royal Caribbean includes the following:

Offer ends on the date stated above at 11:59pm EST. Prices are per person, cruise only, based on double occupancy, for new individual bookings.

To see a list of all the Royal Caribbean cruises that are included in this sale, you can see a rundown of all sailings here.

For complete terms and details of this two day sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

