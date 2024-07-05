Meghan Trainor Will Serve as Godmother of Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has announced that Meghan Trainor will serve as the godmother of their newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas will be christened during a three night preview cruise that will depart from Port Canaveral on July 15, 2024.

During the sailing, Trainor will give an exclusive live performance at the AquaTheater the day the ship visits CocoCay.

Royal Caribbean is giving fans the opportunity to celebrate with the cruise line and they are giving 52 fans a free trip on the cruise.

They can enter for a chance to win a trip on the three night preview cruise and the giveaway’s official rules are located on Royal Caribbean’s Instagram channel.

Meghan Trainor, gave the following statement about serving as godmother of Utopia of the Seas:

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come. The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”

Utopia of the Seas will sail her maiden voyage on July 19, 2024. This three night cruise will visit Nassau and CocoCay.

The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises to the The Bahamas from Port Canaveral for at least the next two years.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said the following:

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state a mind, they’re a reality any day of the week. This is the short getaway that’s all about celebrations, celebrating friends, family and the memories you make together.”

“Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”