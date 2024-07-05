Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Gives New Update on Visits to Cozumel Due to...

Carnival Cruise Line Gives New Update on Visits to Cozumel Due to Hurricane Beryl

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

The captain of a Carnival cruise ship sent a message to the guests on board regarding the vessel’s planned visit to Cozumel on Saturday.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula just north of Tulum earlier today and the storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.  All cruise ports in the region are closed today.

Carnival Cruise Line has been monitoring the storm from their Fleet Operations Center and has been altering itineraries throughout the week to keep guests and crew members safe.

Carnival Valor departed from New Orleans yesterday on a four day cruise with one stop in Cozumel on Saturday.

Carnival Valor’s Captain Mazzi sent the following message to guests on the cruise ship regarding their planned visit to Cozumel:

“Hurricane Beryl continues its westerly path across the Caribbean and is set to impact the Yucatan Peninsula in the next few days, passing south of Cozumel, Friday afternoon. The weather looks promising for Saturday, but local authorities must conduct an assessment after the storm passes Cozumel. They will keep us updated about port conditions.”

“For now, we’re heading to Cozumel, as planned, remaining a safe distance from the storm. We will provide timely updates as we sail.”

“Safety is our priority, and we will remain a good distance from the storm.”

Carnival Cruise Line previously made the following changes to itineraries due to Hurricane Beryl:

  • Carnival Paradise will visit Nassau, The Bahamas on Saturday, July 6 instead of visiting Cozumel, Mexico
  • Carnival Breeze did not visit Progresso, Mexico as scheduled on July 4, 2024
  • Carnival Horizon will add a visit to Nassau on Friday, July 5 instead of visiting Cozumel on Thursday, July 4. The ship’s visit to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands on Wednesday, July 3 was canceled
  • Carnival Liberty visited Cozumel on Tuesday, July 2 instead of Friday, July 5

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has been issuing updates on behalf of the cruise line on his Facebook page.

For the latest on Hurricane Beryl, you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s website here.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. To read about what happens if there is a hurricane or tropical storm during your cruise dates, you can read our article here.

No cruises have been canceled due to Hurricane Beryl.

Note: Cruise Fever will update this article as more information becomes available.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Gives New Update on Visits to Cozumel Due to...
Previous article
Celestyal Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings for the First Time
Next article
Meghan Trainor Will Serve as Godmother of Utopia of the Seas

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved