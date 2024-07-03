Celestyal Cruises Will Offer Year-Round Sailings for the First Time

Celestyal Cruises has announced new itineraries and the cruise line will offer year-round sailings for the first time.

Celestyal Cruises is increasing their capacity by 30% and is offering new “Iconic Arabia” itineraries in 2025 and 2026.

The cruise line announced cruises to Greece, the Mediterranean and the Arabia Gulf for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

They are also adding new port visits to their Greek and Mediterranean cruises on both of their cruise ships for 2025 and 2026.

Here is a look at some of these new itineraries for Celestyal Cruises.

Sailings on Celestyal Journey

The Heavenly Adriatic cruise will depart from Athens with a late stay in Dubrovnik, and full day calls at Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari, and Corfu, plus Katakolo. Prices start at $919 per person.

The Heavenly Adriatic (with Venice, Marghera) cruise is a variant of the Heavenly Adriatic. It will depart from Athens with full day calls at Kotor, Split, Venice (Marghera) and Katakolo. Prices start at $919 per person.

The Idyllic Aegean cruise in 2025 and 2026 will depart from Athens with full days in Kusadasi (Ephesus), Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, and Milos plus a full day and late stay in Mykonos. Prices start at $919 per person.

The Idyllic Aegean sailings can also be combined with the Heavenly Adriatic cruises on select dates to form 14-night voyages, with prices starting from $1529 per person.

Sailings on Celestyal Discovery

The three-night Iconic Aegean cruise will depart from Athens and visit Mykonos, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Patmos, Crete, and Santorini. Prices start at $359 per person.

The four-night Iconic Aegean cruise will leave from Athens and visit at Mykonos, Kusadasi (Ephesus), Patmos, Rhodes, Crete, and Santorini. Prices start at $459 per person.

A three-night Iconic Arabia cruise will depart from Abu Dhabi and visit at Doha (Qatar) and Sir Bani Yas Island (UAE). Prices start at $319 per person.

A four-night Iconic Arabia cruise will depart from Abu Dhabi and visit at Fujairah (UAE), Muscat and Khasab (both Oman). Prices start at $399 per person.

Guests can also combine the last two itineraries into a seven-night Gulf Icons sailing. Prices start at $729 per person.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, gave the following statement:

“86% of our guests tell us they want to come back to Celestyal, so we’re delivering on our commitment to broaden our programs. We’re renowned as the cruise specialists of the Greek islands and Mediterranean and, thanks to the commitment of the region and this overwhelming support from our customers and trusted partners, we are now confident in becoming the go-to cruise specialists of the Arabian Gulf.

‘Across our network we offer two types of cruising. Destination intensive three- and four-night itineraries are perfect to combine with a land stay and as a bolt-on to a beach or touring holiday, while our classic seven-night cruises are ideal as a holiday in themselves.

‘We have an award-winning service, two newly refurbished ships, immersive shore excursions, a quality, diverse food, and beverage offering and unrivalled customer satisfaction, as well as the ambition to continuously evolve and deliver more. We really cannot wait to showcase everything Celestyal has to offer to a wider audience.”

Celestyal Cruises is offering a special sale that offers early booking savings up to 50% off on these newly announced itineraries in the Arabian Gulf.

This offer is good on cruises booked through August 31, 2024 on new bookings for 2024 through 2027.