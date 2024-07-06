Cozumel Reopening to Cruise Ships Today

Cozumel, Mexico, one of the most popular cruise ports in the Western Caribbean, will reopen to cruise ships today following the passing of Hurricane Beryl.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald posted a message his Facebook page today giving an update on Cozumel.

He said that Carnival Cruise Line’s partners on the island have done a post-storm assessment and Carnival ships are cleared to visit Cozumel starting this morning.

He went on to say that while Hurricane Beryl had minimal impact on the area, there may be some debris as they clean up from the storm.

Heald’s complete message about Cozumel that came from a captain on Carnival Valor can be read below:

“Good evening, Carnival Valor family. This is Captain Castrogiovanni with some good news!”

“Our partners in Cozumel have completed a post-storm assessment and have confirmed our visit for tomorrow, Saturday, July 6. We plan to arrive at 9:00 AM and depart at 5:00 PM. You must be back on board by 4:30 PM.”

“We understand that Hurricane Beryl had minimal impact on the general area, but some cleaning up will still be taking place while we are there, and you may see a little debris in some areas.”

“A letter with additional information will be distributed to your stateroom later this evening.”

“Thanks for your patience and understanding. Our thoughts remain with those who have been impacted by the storm.”

There are three cruise ships on the original schedule to visit Cozumel today, Carnival Valor, Carnival Paradise and Mariner of the Seas.

There are no ships scheduled to visit on Sunday.

He also confirmed that there are no changes to any Carnival itineraries for ships leaving this weekend.

In other Carnival Cruise Line news for this weekend, there will be a slightly delayed embarkation for Carnival Sunrise out of Long Beach, California due to the cruise ship’s quarterly U.S. Coast Guard inspection.