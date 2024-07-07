Cruise NewsDry Dock Schedule Announced for Two More Cruise Ships

Dry Dock Schedule Announced for Two More Cruise Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Corporation has announced the dry dock dates for two of their cruise ships that sail under their AIDA Cruises brand.

Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Carnival Corp. continues to update and modernize their fleet of more than 90 cruise ships. You can see the complete dry dock schedule for their flagship cruise line (Carnival Cruise Line) here.

This latest update is for their AIDA Cruises brand, a cruise line with 11 ships in service.

Two of AIDA’s Sphinx class ships will go into dry dock in 2025 and 2025.

AIDAluna will be the first to go into dry dock at the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France, from October 22 to December 10, 2025.

The second will be AIDAbella from January 21 to March 11, 2026.

Each ship will be in dry dock for seven weeks. During that time, the ship’s technology will be upgraded and new concepts will be brought on board.

All cabins will be refreshed and get a new look as well as new suites added to each ship.

New restaurants will be added to go along with popular signature bars.

The Theatrium will be redesigned with new seating and there will be new activity areas specifically for families and children.

The cruise line’s first Sphinx class ship to get remodeled will be AIDAdiva in early 2025. This date was previously announced by the cruise line.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
