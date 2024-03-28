Margaritaville at Sea Announces Dining/Beverage Concepts on New Ship, Islander

Margaritaville at Sea has announced new dining and beverage concepts that will be featured on their second and newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.



Islander will sail her maiden cruise with Margaritaville at Sea on June 14, a four night voyage to the Western Caribbean from Tampa. The 2,650 passenger ship will have six dining concepts and 11 bars and lounges that are new to the cruise line.

Islander will have Margaritaville staples like Fins Dining Room, Port of Indecision Buffet, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Cheeseburger in Paradise, and JWB Prime Steakhouse.

New dining concepts that will debut are Far Side of the World Sushi Bar, Mexican Cutie Cantina (complimentary), Island Eats, Tiki Grill, and Islander Dining Room.

New bars and lounges that will be on the cruise ship are:

The Flip Flop Atrium

Coral Reef Lounge

Far Side of the World Arcade and Lounge

Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club

Hemisphere Dancer Craft Spirits

Love and Luck Casino Bar

Havana Daydreamin’ Sports Bar and Lounge

Bubbles Up Lounge and Champagne Bar

The Tiki Bar (adults only)

“The culinary experience aboard Margaritaville at Sea is central to crafting unforgettable memories for our guests, which is why we’re thrilled to unveil this array of exciting new restaurants, lounges and bars aboard the Islander,” said Eric Neuwirth, VP of Food & Beverage at Margaritaville at Sea. “Our new options are lively hubs of relaxation and indulgence, each offering its own elevated blend of flavors, cuisine, ambiance, and island-inspired charm. Every moment and meal aboard the Islander will be a celebration of the Margaritaville lifestyle.”

The cruise ship is currently being transformed into Margaritaville at Sea Islander. All 1,105 cabins are being fully redesigned with custom styling reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and all new furnishings including Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

Islander will feature a soaring 14-story atrium with a unique nautical Margaritaville flip flop and the lively Flip Flop Atrium bar.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will homeport in Tampa, Florida, offering wide range of four to seven night cruises to the Caribbean.

It will be the cruise line’s second and most modern cruise ship. Their first, Paradise, offers two night cruises to The Bahamas from the Port of Palm Beach.