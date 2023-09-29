How Many People Could Fit on Every Cruise Ship in the World? (All Added Together)

37 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Have you ever wondered how many people could fit on every cruise ship in the world? What if we added up just how many people it would take to fill every berth on every ship?

It might seem like a useless exercise, but I’m a curious person. So, once the thought entered my mind, I just had to figure out what the maximum capacity would be of every cruise ship in the world if added all together.

With cruise lines building more and more ships that can carry more people than ever, I wanted to see the actual numbers.

The data below was compiled from available data on cruise ship capacity, crew counts, and which ships are both currently sailing and about to be launched within a year.

What ships were included in this list?

This list includes some cruise ships that are due to come out later this year or in 2024. This was done so the information will still be relevant over the next couple of years at least.

River cruise ships were excluded from the count, in addition to some small yacht companies with very few vessels.

The total count includes both passengers and crew, but you can see the separate numbers below as well.

In total, the passenger and crew capacity from 325 cruise ships and from 36 cruise lines were used to compile this data. There are a few other ships that could have been included but this sum represents all the major cruise lines currently operating with a few single-ship operators as well.

All of the cruise lines and how many ships were included with each line can be seen in the data below.

What capacity numbers were used?

Cruise ships generally do not sail at maximum capacity but rather at full capacity. The difference is that max capacity means that every berth on a ship is occupied.

Full capacity usually means double occupancy. This is why you will see that some cruise ships will sail at 110% capacity or more, meaning that some staterooms have more than 2 passengers. Since the goal of this task was to see how many people could fit on every cruise ship in the world, max capacity was used for the totals.

What is the total capacity of every cruise ship in the world?

After adding up the max capacity of every cruise ship on our list the total number of people would be 1,099,515.

Out of this number the total number of passengers would be 822,758.

The total crew count totals 276,857.

The 3 cruise lines with the most passengers + crew capacity are as follows:

Royal Caribbean International: Passengers at max capacity: 124,374

Crew: 39,543

Total onboard (passengers + crew): 163,917

Ships: 28 Carnival Cruise Line: Passengers at max capacity: 103,318

Crew: 31,809

Total onboard (passengers + crew): 135,127

Ships: 27 MSC Cruises: Passengers at max capacity: 97,868

Crew: 29,623

Total onboard (passengers + crew): 127,491

Ships: 23

*Remember this includes some cruise ships that are yet to be launched this year and into 2024.

If the total of 1,099,515 people were equated to the population of a U.S. city it would be the 10th largest city in the U.S, right behind Dallas, Texas.

Even if we just took the total number of cruise passengers on every cruise ship in the world, the 822,758 passengers would equate to the 17th largest U.S. city just behind Charlotte, North Carolina.

Below is the breakdown of passenger capacity by cruise line

Aida Cruises

Total ships: 14

Passengers at max capacity: 42,452

Crew: 10,467

Total onboard: 52,919

Azamara

Total ships: 5

Passengers at max capacity: 3,918

Crew: 1,989

Total onboard: 5,907

Carnival Cruise Line

Total ships: 27

Passengers at max capacity: 108,334

Crew: 33,759

Total onboard: 142,093

CSSC Carnival China / Adora Cruises

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 15,681

Crew: 4,622

Total onboard: 20,303

Celebrity Cruises

Total ships: 15

Passengers at max capacity: 42,469

Crew: 14,503

Total onboard: 56,972

Celestyal Cruises

Total ships: 3

Passengers at max capacity: 4,628

Crew: 1,506

Total onboard: 6,134

Costa Cruises

Total ships: 11

Passengers at max capacity: 43,774

Crew: 13,317

Total onboard: 56,991

Crystal Cruises

Total ships: 2

Passengers at max capacity: 2,294

Crew: 1,165

Total onboard: 3,459

Cunard

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 11,616

Crew: 4,278

Total onboard: 15,894

Disney Cruise Line

Total ships: 5

Passengers at max capacity: 15,378

Crew: 6,360

Total onboard: 21,738

Emerald Cruises

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 656

Crew: 306

Total onboard: 962

Explora Journeys

Total ships: 2

Passengers at max capacity: 1,844

Crew: 822

Total onboard: 2,666

Fred Olsen Cruise Lines

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 5,731

Crew: 2,147

Total onboard: 7,878

Holland America Line

Total ships: 12

Passengers at max capacity: 28,613

Crew: 9,968

Total onboard: 38,581

Hurtigruten

Total ships: 15

Passengers at max capacity: 6,939

Crew: 1,180

Total onboard: 8,119

Lindblad Expeditions

Total ships: 9

Passengers at max capacity: 866

Crew: 418

Total onboard: 1,284

Marella Cruises

Total ships: 5

Passengers at max capacity: 11,799

Crew: 4,085

Total onboard: 15,884

MSC Cruises

Total ships: 23

Passengers at max capacity: 97,868

Crew: 29,623

Total onboard: 127,491

Norwegian Cruise Line

Total ships: 19

Passengers at max capacity: 69,458

Crew: 24,416

Total onboard: 93,874

Oceania Cruises

Total ships: 8

Passengers at max capacity: 9,044

Crew: 4,691

Total onboard: 13,735

P&O Cruises (UK and Australia)

Total ships: 10

Passengers at max capacity: 37,228

Crew: 12,180

Total onboard: 49,408

Phoenix Reisen

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 3,350

Crew: 1,437

Total onboard: 4,787

Princess Cruises

Total ships: 16

Passengers at max capacity: 60,642

Crew: 19,595

Total onboard: 80,237

Quark Expeditions

Total ships: 15

Passengers at max capacity: 2,922

Crew: 1,682

Total onboard: 4,604

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Total ships: 6

Passengers at max capacity: 4,600

Crew: 2,828

Total onboard: 7,428

Royal Caribbean International

Total ships: 28

Passengers at max capacity: 124,374

Crew: 39,543

Total onboard: 163,917

*Includes Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas

Saga

Total ships: 2

Passengers at max capacity: 1,998

Crew: 1,060

Total onboard: 3,058

Seabourn Cruise Line

Total ships: 7

Passengers at max capacity: 3,530

Crew: 1,890

Total onboard: 5,420

Silversea

Total ships: 13

Passengers at max capacity: 5,722

Crew: 3,724

Total onboard: 9,446

TUI Cruises

Total ships: 8

Passengers at max capacity: 23,582

Crew: 8,100

Total onboard: 31,682

Viking (ocean and expedition)

Total ships: 12

Passengers at max capacity: 10,036

Crew: 5,170

Total onboard: 15,206

Virgin Voyages

Total ships: 4

Passengers at max capacity: 11,440

Crew: 4,640

Total onboard: 16,080

Windstar Cruises

Total ships: 6

Passengers at max capacity: 1,492

Crew: 766

Total onboard: 2,258

Single ship cruise lines

Resorts World Cruises

Total ships: 1

Passengers at max capacity: 3,400

Crew: 2,000

Total onboard: 5,400

Margaritaville at Sea

Total ships: 1

Passengers at max capacity: 1,680

Crew: 620

Total onboard: 2,300

Aroya Cruises

Total ships: 1

Passengers at max capacity: 3,400

Crew: 2,000

Total onboard: 5,400

