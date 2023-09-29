Sponsored Links
Norwegian Cruise Line Adding Wheel of Fortune on 16 Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line is rolling out one of the most popular TV game shows to 16 of their ships starting with Norwegian Escape.

Guest on Norwegian Cruise Line ships may choose to play along with the game using their mobile devices, or sit back and enjoy the show.

“Wheel of Fortune Interactive” will be added to NCL ships by Spring 2024 and will take place in the main theater. It will first debut on Norwegian Escape and will then be added to Norwegian Bliss, Breakaway, Dawn, Encore, Epic, Gem, Getaway, Jade, Jewel, Joy, Pearl, Sky, Spirit, Star and Sun.

Guests will be able to play along on their cell phones or just watch as a spectator. Guests will compete live against fellow cruisers to appear on a real-time leaderboard, as well as have a chance to be a contestant onstage.

“We are committed to providing our guests with quality entertainment across their cruise journey,” said Craig Steyn, vice president of onboard revenue operations of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Our guests will now have the chance to be part of the iconic, Emmy® Award-winning ‘Wheel of Fortune’ game show. Not only will it bring the same excitement from the TV classic, but guests will also have the opportunity to play along for a chance to win some great prizes along the way, including a free cruise!”

Aaron Silverberg, SVP of Entertainment at TimePlay added, “When you combine a powerful brand like Wheel of Fortune with full audience participation, it takes entertainment and engagement to new heights. We are excited to roll out this new innovative experience on NCL’s fleet.”

Executive Vice President of Gameshows for Sony Pictures Television Suzanne Prete continued, “We’re incredibly excited to jointly launch this experience with Norwegian Cruise Line because it’s the first time that we’ve done a deal for an interactive game of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ for a cruise ship. It will give us a unique opportunity to expand this beloved brand beyond mobile and grow our dedicated fanbase to include cruise travelers.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.
