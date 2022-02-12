Holland America Line Sending 6 Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Holland America Line is deploying six cruise ships to sail to Alaska in 2023 and will offer more visits to Glacier Bay than any other cruise line.



Holland America Line will celebrate their 75th year of cruising to Alaska this year and they are one of the leading cruise lines that offers cruises to the 49th state. Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to one or more of Alaska’s iconic glacier destinations: Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, Hubbard Glacier and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm. Cruises start at $684 per person.

“Alaska continues to be among our most popular destinations, and we are excited to have six ships in Alaska in 2023, along with the return of the 14-day cruise,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We’ve offered Alaska exploration longer than any cruise line, we continue to have more Glacier Bay itineraries and we’re the only way to see the Yukon combined with a cruise. Holland America Line knows Alaska and can deliver authentic experiences guests won’t find anywhere else.”

From April through September 2023, guests can embark on Holland America Line’s sailings to Alaska aboard Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam and Westerdam. In addition to seven-day itineraries, Holland America Line is bringing back the popular 14-day “Great Alaska Explorer” cruise for two departures.

For explorers who want to travel farther into the Great Land, 16 different Cruisetours (formerly Land+Sea Journeys) combine a three-, four- or seven-day Alaska cruise with an inland exploration of Denali National Park. Holland America Line is the only cruise line that extends land tours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Cruises sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, B.C.; or one-way between Whittier (Anchorage), Alaska, and Vancouver. The ships deliver a premium experience designed for immersive cruising.

Wraparound decks and an abundance of verandah staterooms bring guests closer to Alaska’s natural wonders, while enriching Explorations Central (EXC) programming presents the opportunity to learn about the culture and history from authentic experts.

Alaska cruise pricing starts at a “Have it All” premium package rate of $999 per person, double occupancy for a seven-day sailing, which includes four high-value amenities: one shore excursion, a Signature Beverage Package, one night specialty dining and a Wi-Fi Surf Package to stay connected throughout the cruise. Cruise-only fares start at $684 per person, double. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional.