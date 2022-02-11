Cruise News Celebrity Cruises More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

More Cruise Lines Loosening Mask Policy on Ships

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
More cruise lines are loosening their mask policy on ships starting on cruises that depart tomorrow, February 12, 2022.

Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean will be loosening their mask policies that went into effect when the Omnicron variant began to emerge.

Royal Caribbean’s current mask policy will expire on February 14, 2022. Right now, they are required in all areas of the ship except staterooms, outside decks, and when a guest is actively eating and drinking. This policy is now going away in three days.

Celebrity Cruises has updated their mask policy and they will not be required on board for vaccinated guests on cruises that depart tomorrow (February 12, 2022) and later.

However, masks will still be required in the casino and in the ship’s theatre. Unvaccinated guests age two to 11 will be required to wear one while indoors.

Celebrity Cruises said that this mask policy will be re-evaluated on a continuous basis.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are the latest cruise lines to make masks optional on cruises.  They follow Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises who have made similar changes on their ships.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
