Holland America Line Will Have Their Newer Ships Sailing Longer Caribbean Cruises in 2025-2026

Holland America Line has announced nearly 30 different cruises in 2025-2026 that will offer longer voyages to the Caribbean on their three newest ships. Each of these cruises will also visit the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Half Moon Cay.

The cruise line’s Pinnacle class ships, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Rotterdam, will all offer cruises to the Caribbean from Florida. The cruises will range from seven to 14 days in length and depart from Ft. Lauderdale and Miami.

The cruises can also be combined to create longer voyages that range from 14 to 21 days.

“This will be the first time all three of our Pinnacle-Class ships are in the Caribbean together, allowing for even more opportunities for guests to experience all we have to offer,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “With demand for Caribbean cruises remaining strong, we’ve planned a robust season allowing guests to choose the islands they want to visit and the ideal length for their vacation.”

Five Holland America Line ships will visit the Eastern Caribbean. They are Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Statendam, Volendam and Zuiderdam.

Eurodam, Nieuw Statendam and Zuiderdam will offer cruises to the Western Caribbean.

Longer cruises to the Southern Caribbean will sail on Koningsdam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam.

A few cruises from Florida in 2025-2026 will also feature a partial transit of the Panama Canal.

These cruises are now open for bookings with fares start at $579 per person, based on double occupancy.