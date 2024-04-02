Royal Caribbean Offering Back to Back 48 Hour Cruise Deals

Royal Caribbean is kicking off April by offering back to back 48 hour cruise deals that offer different perks for two days.

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is offering 60% off the second guest in a cabin plus kids sail free. They are also offering two extra perks with each one lasting for 48 hours.

For cruises booked on April 2-3, 2024, you will also receive up to $600 in instant savings on Royal Caribbean cruises.

For Royal Caribbean cruises booked on April 4-5, 2024, you will receive up to $600 in onboard credit to spend on the ship.

This deal is good on cruises that are three nights or longer and sail from April 1, 2024 through April 25, 2026.

These two extra perks are in addition to the 60% off second guest and kids cruise for free.

Kids cruise free does have blackout dates with most occurring during holidays and summer months.

For complete terms and details of these two 48 hour sales from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred trave agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.