Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds Alaska Cruisetours to Latest Deals

Holland America Line Adds Alaska Cruisetours to Latest Deals

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line has added Alaska Cruisetours to their latest cruise deals that include free cabin upgrades, kids cruise free, and more.

Holland America Line has been named the Best Cruise Line to Alaska by many of the top travel publications. They are also the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory.

With this new promotion, guests who book select summer 2023 Cruisetours receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the “Have It All” premium package.

View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

As a bonus for a limited time, guests also receive up to $300 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the Cruisetour. The offer runs through February 28, 2023.

Sponsored Links

“Holland America Line’s Yukon Cruisetours are exclusive to our brand, and the experiences we offer go back to a by-gone era, immersing our guests in a culture that is a deep part of North American history,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “The breathtaking scenery of the Yukon perfectly complements the beauty of Alaska and Denali, not to mention the abundance of wildlife waiting to be photographed. Yukon is a must-visit destination, especially with the ‘Time of Your Life’ wave booking offers.”

Every Yukon and Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful. Along the way, the Cruisetour Host provides expert narration of the sights and views, as well as travel coordination for the hotel, air, land and sea transportation.

All cruises to Alaska highlight the best of the Great Land aboard perfectly sized ships designed for immersive travel. From April through September 2023, guests can sail aboard six cruise ships to the pristine waters of Alaska.

Itineraries are seven or 14 days and sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

“Yukon & Denali Cruisetours” includes either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon. Holland America Line also offers Cruisetour options that just include Denali National Park.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsHolland America LineHolland America Line Adds Alaska Cruisetours to Latest Deals
Previous article
Cruise Line Sees Highest Booking Week to Start a Year in 10 Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,149FollowersFollow
8,031FollowersFollow
60,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share