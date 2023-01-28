Holland America Line Adds Alaska Cruisetours to Latest Deals

Holland America Line has added Alaska Cruisetours to their latest cruise deals that include free cabin upgrades, kids cruise free, and more.



Holland America Line has been named the Best Cruise Line to Alaska by many of the top travel publications. They are also the only cruise line that extends the Alaska Cruisetours up to the unspoiled reaches of Canada’s Yukon Territory.

With this new promotion, guests who book select summer 2023 Cruisetours receive a free stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free fares for kids and reduced deposits — plus tours, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi with the “Have It All” premium package.

As a bonus for a limited time, guests also receive up to $300 per stateroom onboard credit, depending on the length of the Cruisetour. The offer runs through February 28, 2023.

“Holland America Line’s Yukon Cruisetours are exclusive to our brand, and the experiences we offer go back to a by-gone era, immersing our guests in a culture that is a deep part of North American history,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “The breathtaking scenery of the Yukon perfectly complements the beauty of Alaska and Denali, not to mention the abundance of wildlife waiting to be photographed. Yukon is a must-visit destination, especially with the ‘Time of Your Life’ wave booking offers.”

Every Yukon and Denali Cruisetour includes the services of a professional Journey Host, who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful. Along the way, the Cruisetour Host provides expert narration of the sights and views, as well as travel coordination for the hotel, air, land and sea transportation.

All cruises to Alaska highlight the best of the Great Land aboard perfectly sized ships designed for immersive travel. From April through September 2023, guests can sail aboard six cruise ships to the pristine waters of Alaska.

Itineraries are seven or 14 days and sail roundtrip from Seattle, Washington; roundtrip from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or between Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska.

“Yukon & Denali Cruisetours” includes either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park; and a journey into the Yukon. Holland America Line also offers Cruisetour options that just include Denali National Park.