Cruise Line Sees Highest Booking Week to Start a Year in 10 Years

Cunard Line, a luxury cruise line from Carnival Corporation, has reported their highest booking week to start a year in a decade.

Cunard booked more cruises in the first week of 2023 than any other start to Wave Season in 10 years. The cruise line saw strong bookings for the 2023 and 2024 season and for the first season for their new ship, Queen Anne.

Carnival UK president, Sture Myrmell said, “Following two of our strongest booking periods in 2022, we have seen unparalleled bookings during the start of Wave.”

“We’ve increased our marketing investment significantly, including the use of TV advertising for the first time as we reach and appeal to new audiences.”

“It’s clear that guests are looking forward to stepping back on board both in the UK and across all our global markets.”