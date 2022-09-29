Four Seasons Launching First Cruise Ship in 2025

Four Seasons, one of the world’s most well known luxury hotels, is launching their first luxury yacht in 2025 and will have a guest passenger ratio of 1:1.



Four Seasons is teaming up in partnership with luxury shipping experts Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD and venerated Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri to create the first of its kind Four Seasons Yacht, anticipated to set sail in 2025.

As the first of a fleet of Four Seasons Yachts over the next five years, the first ship is currently being designed in Trieste, Italy.

At a cost to build of $4.2 million per suite, no expense is being spared in terms of the remarkable custom design. The first Four Seasons Yacht will offer nearly 50 percent more living space per guest than currently available, offering ultimate privacy, flexibility and spaciousness in an all-suite nautical residential setting.

The ship’s 95 spacious accommodations will feature an extensive network of joining suite combinations creating adaptable, villa-like residences. Each suite will offer floor-to-ceiling windows providing unobstructed natural light and access to expansive terrace decks. The combination of generous indoor and outdoor private guest space and ceiling heights of more than 2.4 meters (7.9 feet) will achieve a new level of guest comfort.

Suite accommodations will start at an average of 54 square meters (581 square feet) of indoor/outdoor living space, designed seamlessly to be part of each room. Sixty percent of the vessel’s inventory is in excess of 76 square meters (818 square feet) of indoor/outdoor space.

The most expansive residence, the “Funnel Suite” will be an astonishing four levels, offering more than 892 square meters (9,601 square feet) of combined indoor/outdoor living space, including a private wading pool and dedicated private spa area, creating a sea view home away from home.

The vessel’s restaurants, lounges and bar concepts will celebrate the excellence and creativity that has been the hallmark of Four Seasons history of culinary innovation and attention to guest preferences. A perfect cappuccino in the lobby, a Mediterranean-inspired lunch, a dinner tasting at the sushi bar or a glass of champagne on the breathtaking terrace – guests will never be far from a perfect bite always paired with remarkable sea views, renowned intuitive service, and much more.

The Four Seasons Yacht will also offer guests a full-service spa, salon, and wellness programming – from fitness to health, and nutrition. The classic canoe-shaped aft will be home to an expansive pool deck, allowing for moments of leisure and relaxation. This area will also transform into an outdoor movie theatre or space for an array of private events.

The elegant and industry-first transverse marina is also an ideal spot for guests to enjoy the inviting water, sunbathe or explore the specially-designed aqua leisure toys and accessories. Many more of the vessel’s unique features and programming will be revealed in the coming months and up to the vessel’s delivery in late 2025.