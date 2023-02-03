First Look Inside the Next New Love Boat, Sun Princess

Princess Cruises, the “Love Boat” cruise line, has given us a first look at renderings from inside their next new cruise ship that is debuting in 2024, Sun Princess.



Sun Princess is the first of two Sphere class ships from Princess and they will be the largest in their fleet at around 180,000 gross tons. The cruise ship will feature many of the popular venues that Princess is known for as well newly redesigned theater.

Princess Arena

The Princess Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design. Upon entering, guests will be drawn to a stunning visual above the central stage which can become part of the show.

A radical ceiling accentuates the Arena’s in-the-round configuration with soft curved walls that allude to the movement of the tide. With moveable seats and capacity of a little more than 1,000 people, three configurations will maximize sight lines, as technological capabilities deliver a truly captivating experience.

Alfredo’s Pizzeria

Alfredo’s has been named the “Best Pizza at Sea” and will once again have an open kitchen design, allowing guests to watch as the chefs create pizza by hand and serve them straight out of them oven. New to the kitchen is a professional, open-mouth oven that reaches 968 degrees, allowing chefs to create truly authentic contemporary Neapolitan pizza.

Princess Casino

This will be the largest casino found on any Princess cruise ship. The spacious floorplan ensures guest comfort and entertainment, and with over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, there is something for everyone.

Crown Grill

Crown Grill is one of the best steakhouses at sea. Sun Princess takes this iconic space and modernizes it with a classic steakhouse feel weaved with modern touches. Inviting leather booths, circular seating and modern artwork custom designed for this restaurant will welcome guests in for an unforgettable dinner experience. Plus, guests can enjoy views of their food being prepared in the largest show galley on a Princess ship.

Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Serving a modern, casual but elegant Italian dining experience, the newly imagined Sabatini’s will appeal to families with unique handmade pasta courses prepared fresh daily. A crisp, tailored, geometric design that also will feature a pasta room for guests to marvel at the pasta-making process. The restaurant is designed with intimate bistro-style nooks and a dramatic circular main room.

Princess Live!

Combining the design elements of Princess Live! and the favorite Explorer’s Lounge, guests on Sun Princess will enjoy participatory, signature cruise activities like game shows, trivia and the daily Wake Show. This area will have with full beverage service, an inviting semi-open façade, and large LED screen on stage. Guests can easily move from Princess Live! to enjoy a meal or cocktail with the close proximity to restaurants and cocktail lounges, bridging a seamless integration of entertainment and bar concepts.

Wheelhouse Bar

Crooner’s

Crooner’s offers a “Rat Pack” atmosphere that will transport you back to the days of Sinatra with a top notch pianist singing your favorite songs.

International Cafe

The International Cafe is open 24/7 and the perfect place to grab a snack or coffee.

Sun Princess will debut on February 8, 2024 and sail a 10 night cruise from Barcelona, Spain to Rome, Italy. The cruise ship is scheduled to cruise in the Mediterranean through the end of September.

Sun Princess will be the largest cruise ship in the Princess fleet and will carry 4,000 guests at double occupancy. The ship is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.