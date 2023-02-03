Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer

Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners.



Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching the cruise line and have given them a new name, Crystal – Exceptional at Sea.

Crystal also announced new cruises in 2023 and 2024 on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony. The cruise ships are being refurbished with larger updated suites, artisanal finishes, cutting-edge-onboard wellness, and world-class dining and entertainment.

Each luxury cruise ship will feature nine dining options, a leading spa, fitness facilities and a large pool.

The first return cruise on Crystal will take place on July 31 on Crystal Serenity from Marseille, France. Crystal Symphony will return to service on September 1 with a cruise from Athens, Greece.

Sponsored Links



These cruises have opened for bookings for guests and travel agents with Open Deposits. Bookings for the general public will open later this month.

The cruise ships will sail all around the world including Europe, Alaska, the Caribbean, Middle East, Asia, Australia, and the Panama Canal.

“I am delighted to announce that Crystal is reborn, with Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony reimagined and enhancements made to every part of our guests’ journey,” said Crystal president Jack Anderson. “Palatial suites, spacious verandas and guest rooms have beenrolled out on both ships, reducing overall guest capacity. Personalized service – long a Crystal signature – has been elevated further. Dining is a journey through culinary specialties, with authentic food from around the globe. Local experts at Abercrombie & Kent have planned memorable experiences in each destination to guarantee beyond-the-guidebook access.”

A&K Travel Group acquired the Crystal brand and will bring Exceptional at Sea in the following four areas:

Exceptional Suites

The suites and guest rooms are more spacious, with elevated detail and contemporary craftsmanship. Suites feature marble quarried from Italy, with modern furnishings and fine cotton linens.

Exceptional Service

Personalized, friendly service gives a home away from home sense of relaxation, with a ‘what you want when you want it’ ethos. This is delivered via industry-leading staff training synonymous with Crystal.

Exceptional Dining

An award-winning complimentary food and beverage program has been designed to bring authentic dining experiences with efficient and personalized service no matter where and when you eat. There will be a series of guest chefs connected to the destinations visited, adding diversity and local flavors.

Exceptional Experiences

Both the spa and the gym will be revamped, and the Wimbledon courts will host both paddle tennis and pickleball. A refreshed approach to entertainment and events programming has been developed with more information to follow.