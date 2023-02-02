2 Cruise Lines Offering Sweepstakes for Free Cruises

Sponsored Links
Two cruise lines, Carnival Cruise Line and Azamara, have opened sweepstakes where you can enter for the chance to win a free cruise.

Pepsi Zero Sugar has teamed up with Cincinnati Bengals All Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to give away a free cruise on Carnival Cruise Line. Chase is the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Free NFL Rookie of the Year and they want to give rookie cruisers a chance to win a free cruise on a Carnival cruise ship.

From now through February 28, fans can visit PepsiRookieCruise.com to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win their first cruise vacation.  The winner will be allow to sail anytime over the next year on a Carnival cruise ship. While winner may board the cruise as a rookie, but they’ll return cruise-adventure-water-slide-party-try-new-cuisines pros.

Azamara has launched a #BeMyShipmate social media sweepstakes where you have the chance to win an incredible European cruise for two in a balcony cabin on one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines.

From now until February 13, 2023, travelers will have the chance to enter the sweepstakes via Instagram, and the winner will be announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Here is how you enter. Like Azamara’s sweepstakes post on Instagram, follow Azamara, tag your valentine in the comment section, and lastly, share the post to your story.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
