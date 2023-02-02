Sponsored Links
World’s Next New Luxurious Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, operators of the world’s most luxurious cruise fleet, celebrated the float out of their next new cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur.

The float out marked a construction milestone for the cruise ship that will debut later this year.  With the outer structure of the ship complete, work will begin on the final stages of construction.  The cruise ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Seven Seas Grandeur will feature lavish suites, elegant lounges, and exquisite restaurants that will all embody Regent’s Heritage of Perfection.  View Prices on Cruises on Seven Seas Grandeur

From the palatial, $11,000-a-night Regent Suite, to the contemporary, yet timeless, Distinctive Suites, to the beautifully appointed Spacious Suites, Seven Seas Grandeur features 15 different suite categories.  The ship will also be home to the first Fabergé Egg at sea, Journey in Jewels.

“While our new ships are always highly anticipated Seven Seas Grandeur has proven to be so popular, we had to create an additional sailing for her inaugural season,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The incredible reception for Seven Seas Grandeur is a testament not only to the strong demand for luxury cruising but also for Regent’s position as the leader in this space with every luxury included, unmatched hospitality, and unrivaled space at sea. We are excited and immensely proud to welcome guests on board Seven Seas Grandeur later this year.”

Seven Seas Grandeur is Regent’s sixth cruise ship and latest addition to The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet. The cruise ship will debut in November 2023, cruising 18 incredible cruises in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, as well as two fascinating transatlantic crossings, all ranging from seven to 16 nights long.

The inaugural voyage collection includes a new maiden sailing – added due to strong demand – which spends seven nights discovering the Adriatic and Western Mediterranean from Venice (Trieste), Italy to Barcelona, Spain.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
