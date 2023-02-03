Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Ship Will Have Neighborhood Just for Families

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the largest cruise ever built when the vessel is completed later this year. The massive 250,000 gross ton cruise ship is so big that it will have a brand new neighborhood just for families.



Surfside will be the ultimate place on the cruise ship where dads, moms, kids, and grandparents can spend the entire day together. After all, Royal Caribbean is calling Icon of the Seas the best family vacation in the world.

The cruise line said that you can’t have an ultimate family vacation without a dedicated spot purpose built for families. After all, families want to stay together throughout their cruise. There is going to be something for everyone in Surfside.



Surfside will have connectivity to the water and a variety of food and beverage options. This area will be colorful, bright, and vibrant with a surfer town vibe. It will also have three great water experiences all next to each other.



Splashaway Bay will be a waterpark for kids with waterslides, Baby Bay will be for the younger kids, and Water’s Edge. Water’s Edge will be a pool at the very end of the ship offering incredible views of the ship’s wake.

Cabins in this area are also designed just for families and will be steps away from Surfside. Some of these cabins will be able to hold five+ guests in each one making them perfect for families. Staterooms include:

Family infinite balcony that has a split bathroom

Stand balcony cabins

Inside cabins for families

Surfside Suites

The Surfside Suites will have separate living spaces for kids and parents. It will have a kids nook that can be closed off that overlooks Surfside. It will also have a window so parents can sit out on their balcony and still keep on eye on their kids.

The Ultimate Family Townhouse is a three story townhouse that has slide and direct access to Surfside. It has a patio with games and a cinema with karaoke. It is located at the aft of the ship providing the best possible views.

There will be dining options in Surfside for breakfast, lunch, dinner, an even brunch.

Surfside Bites will be a quick grab and go eatery. Surfside Eatery will be a Windjammer (buffet) style restaurant. Pier 7 will be a new specialty restaurant with a casual, boardwalk feel.

The Lemon Pulse Bar is the first ever family oriented bar at sea. It will have everything from tropical cocktails to lemonade to mocktails.

Since Surfside will be located where the Boardwalk is on Oasis class ship, Royal Caribbean will also have a carousel here. However, the cruise line said that it will be more fun, colorful, and whimsical than what is found on the Oasis ships.

This area will also feature an arcade with more than 30 different games.

There will be three different entrances to Surfside including a slide from Central Park.

Icon of the Seas will enter service in early 2024 and sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The cruise ship will offer seven day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean and all itineraries include a stop at the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, CocoCay.