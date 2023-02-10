Fastest Growing Cruise Line Visiting 140 Ports on 22 Cruise Ships This Summer

56 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

The world’s fastest growing cruise line will visit 140 ports in 40 countries on 22 cruise ships this summer.



MSC Cruises is the fastest growing cruise line and they currently have 22 cruise ships in service with several more mega ships being added over the next few years.

This summer, MSC Cruises will have cruise ships sailing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Japan, and Northern Europe. They will have three cruise ships based in the U.S. including a ship sailing from New York City year round.

Just about all cruises from the U.S. will visit the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

This private island destination was founded on a strong commitment to the conservation of marine life, and exists in harmony with the local ecosystem. Thanks to a number of initiatives, the island has been transformed into a lush paradise that offers more than two miles of white sandy beaches surrounded by endless sweeping vistas of crystal blue waters, where guests can soak up the vibrant spirit of The Bahamas.

Cruise ships that visit Ocean Cay include MSC Seascape from Miami, MSC Seaside from Port Canaveral, and MSC Meraviglia out of New York City.

MSC Cruises is currently building the largest cruise terminal in America at PortMiami. When completed, it will have two berths that will able to accommodate three of the largest ships in their fleet and process up to 36,000 passengers per day.