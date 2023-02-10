Sponsored Links
U.S. Port Will Have Large Cruise Ships Visits for the First Time in 2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
For the first time ever, a major cruise line will visit Virginia’s Historic Triangle in 2024 when Princess Cruises visits the region on two ships.

Princess Cruises will call on Yorktown, Virginia and Virginia’s Historic Triangle next year and will become the first major cruise line to visit the area. The visits will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.

Princess Cruises is planning five visits to the region, three via Island Princess and two via Emerald Princess. This will result in a significant economic impact to the region, which has played an important role in American history.

Additional details, including specific sailing dates, itineraries and shore excursions, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Princess is already well known for our unique itineraries that appeal to our guests who gravitate toward interesting historical and cultural opportunities and Yorktown is perfectly in tune with that philosophy, offering not only a glimpse at the Revolutionary War but also dining, shopping and activity options with wide-ranging appeal. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“Our community is rooted in history and it is an important part of our visitor mix. We are honored that Princess Cruises sees the value in bringing their customers to Yorktown,” said Kristi Olsen-Hayes, Director, York County Economic & Tourism Development. “Additional visitors coming to our area via the cruise line would contribute to the region’s economy, benefiting retail, restaurants, and regional attractions, as well as generating revenue for both the Commonwealth and multiple local governments.”

As the first major cruise line to call on the region, Princess understands and appreciates the significant role it plays in boosting area tourism and, as it does with other homeport and port of call communities, the cruise line will work with local tour operators to showcase the attributes of this fascinating historical region while benefiting local residents.

Yorktown offers 300 years of history from revolutionary battlefields to 18th Century homes. Picturesque streets provide the backdrop for art galleries, antique and specialty shops, while attractions like the Watermen’s Museum offer hands-on programs and exhibits for all ages.

Entertainment, including Fifes and Drums performances, abounds, and visitors can stroll along the scenic riverwalk lined with charming restaurants and shops that offer a view of the York River.

Guests opting to visit Jamestown, just a short, 30-minute motorcoach ride from the port, will be captivated by the history behind the original site of the first permanent English settlement in North America.

A visit to Colonial Williamsburg will allow guests to discover why this was the capital of Virginia and the largest, most prosperous American colony.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises.
