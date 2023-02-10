Florida Port Adding Shore Power to 8 Cruise Ship Terminals

Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the country, has announced plans to add shore power to eight cruise ship terminals.



The project will cost $20 million per terminal and is a cooperation between Florida Power & Light and Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, and Disney Cruise Line.

Construction is expected to start next year and be completed in 2027. The project will allow cruise ships docked at Port Everglades to run on shore power and will reduce exhaust emissions from the ships while in port.

The recommended plan is capable of delivering up to 16 megawatts of electricity simultaneously to each of the eight terminals in accordance with IEC/IEEE 80005 standards.

Full implementation of this shore power and electrification initiative is projected to eliminate 11,366 metric tons of CO2 while reducing NOx and SO2 emissions by 75% and 51%, respectively.

The port will need infrastructure updates to allow them to support the power needed for the cruise ships.

“Shore power, it’s a ‘shocking’ project because we have been exploring the possibilities of electrification since 2009 when we built Terminal 18 to homeport the largest cruise ships in the world,” said CEO and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “This technology speaks to our core values of strength, resiliency and sustainability. We are ready to harness this alternative for the good of our partners and our community.”