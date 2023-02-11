Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Brings Back $50 Deposits This Week

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
For the next week, you can reserve a cruise on a Princess Cruises for just $50 per person.  In addition, the reduced deposits can be combined with the cruise line’s Best Sale Ever that is going on right now.

From now through February 16, 2023, Princess Cruises has lowered deposits to just $50 per person for cruises between three and 40 days long. Princess is one of the world’s leading premium cruise lines offering cruises to the most popular destinations around the globe.

The current cruise deals being offered by Princess Cruises include the following:

This offer can be combined with Princess Plus which includes an additional $950 in value. Princess Plus includes unlimited drinks, WiFi, free gratuities, and fitness classes.

Up to $150 Onboard Spending Money per person is applicable to all guests (up to 4) in a stateroom and varies based on stateroom type. Onboard Spending Money is awarded as a credit (“Credit”) that is applied to the guest’s folio and is awarded in the currency corresponding to the ship’s onboard currency. Interior and oceanview staterooms receive $50 per guest, balcony staterooms receive $100 per guest, and mini-suite and above staterooms receive $150 per guest.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Princess Cruises, visit Princess.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous article
5 Battery-Powered Cruise Ships Leading the Zero Emission Charge

