Carnival Cruise Ship Returns to Service With New Upgrades and Livery

A Carnival cruise ship returned to service this weekend after spending a few weeks in dry dock which saw the ship receive new upgrades and Carnival Cruise Line’s new red, white, and blue livery.



Carnival Elation is back in service and once again offering cruises from Jacksonville, Florida. The new livery on the cruise ship is the most eye-catching upgrade of several enhancements completed across the vessel during its recently completed dry dock.

The livery design was introduced with the debut of Mardi Gras in 2021 and has been rolled out across the Carnival Cruise Line fleet as ships complete dry dock work. The livery serves as an homage to the patriotic colors that also represent Carnival, which proudly sails as America’s Cruise Line.

Guests visiting the Cloud 9 Spa will experience one of the cruise ship’s most significant upgrades. The spa area has been fully refreshed, including new steam and sauna rooms, in addition to other maintenance work and work on venues and staterooms.

The cruise ship’s first cruise upon its return to Jacksonville departed Saturday and is taking guests on a five-day cruise to The Bahamas, visiting both Nassau and the private island Princess Cays.

Carnival Elation carries 2,200 passengers and sails year-round from JAXPORT on four and five day cruises to The Bahamas.