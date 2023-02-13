Another Cruise Line Adding Starlink for Faster Internet

Windstar Cruises is the latest cruise line to announce the addition of Starlink on their ships to improve the internet experience for passengers.



So far, Windstar Cruises has added Starlink to one ship, Star Pride, with plans to roll it out to all of their cruise ships by the middle of 2023. The cruise line also said that it will be added to Wind Spirit once the service is available in the French Polynesia.

Currently, all Windstar cruise ships use geostationary satellite service, Anuvu, for internet services. The addition of Starlink technology will amplify Anuvu, delivering more reliable and faster internet to Windstar’s guests. Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation with a low Earth orbit using lasers so communication can happen further away from ground based stations.

“I am thrilled to be working with Anuvu and Starlink to offer our guests the latest in satellite technology,” said Gregg Wagner, technology director, Windstar Cruises. “When the ships are inside the service area, faster speeds will alleviate much of the frustration felt at peak use times.”

Sponsored Links



“Starlink is yet to be available worldwide, but Windstar Cruises is excited to be among the first in the cruise industry to offer this cutting-edge technology. The addition of high-speed internet service with our current geostationary satellite service will enable guests to stay connected to family and friends.”

Starlink will be available on select Windstar voyages where the service is active; not all global destinations are currently available.