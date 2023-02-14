John Stamos Joining Beach Boys Cruise Next Month

The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise will set sail next month on Norwegian Cruise Line and Sixthman has announced that John Stamos will be on the cruise ship as a special guest for the voyage.



The Beach Boys Good Vibrations will take place March 3-8, 2023 and depart from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The five day cruise will visit Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl. There are limited cabins available, exclusively at www.thebeachboyscruise.com.

John Stamos will be offering a meet and greet and photo op on board for anyone who pre-orders his book, If You Would Have Told Me. Beach Boys cruise attendees will be offered an exclusive discount, if ordered on the ship.

The second voyage of The Beach Boys Good Vibrations Cruise will feature live music from sunup to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the cruise ship. This includes two unique shows from The Beach Boys and performances by a spectacular selection of legendary guests including a special sailaway set from The Isley Brothers and open sea concerts from The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Mark McGrath, RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles, Jimmy Webb, Katrina (from Katrina and the Waves), Maggie Rose, Kris Allen, The Surfrajettes, Morgan James, and The Neon Queen – Tribute To ABBA.

In addition, the specially curated schedule of events offers a variety of music-centered activities and opportunities for cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, highlighted by a once-in-a-lifetime photo taken with The Beach Boys for every cabin on board.

Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to explore and enjoy the serene beach on the private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, and the local culture and crystal blue waters in Costa Maya, Mexico.