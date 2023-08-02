Fastest Growing Cruise Line Unveils 150 More Cruise Itineraries

39 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, has unveiled 150 more itineraries that will set sail during the 2024-2025 winter season.



MSC Cruises will have six cruise ships sailing to the Caribbean from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, and Martinique. In addition, the cruise line’s newest ships will sail in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

Three ships, including two Seaside Class ships, will homeport in PortMiami for the first time. MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ U.S. flagship, will depart every Saturday offering week long cruises to the Eastern Caribbean with port stops in Puerto Plata, San Juan, and the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas (Ocean Cay). Cruises to the Western Caribbean will visit Ocho Rios, Cayman Islands, Cozumel, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Seaside, will sail seven night cruises departing every Sunday to the Eastern Caribbean (Ocean Cay and Nassau, The Bahamas; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic) and Western Caribbean (Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Isla de Roatan, Honduras or Belize City, Belize; and Ocean Cay).

MSC Divina will sail mostly short cruises from Miami, with the majority of three and four night itineraries visiting Nassau and Ocean Cay. The cruise ship will also offer a few 10 night sailings to Jamaica, Aruba, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic and The Bahamas.

MSC Seashore will offer a combination of short cruises and week long itineraries. The three and four night cruises will visit The Bahamas, including a stop at Ocean Cay. Some week long cruises will featuring additional stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Rounding out MSC Cruises’ strong presence in North America, MSC Meraviglia will offer a wide range of seven to 11 night Caribbean cruises from New York.

MSC Virtuosa will homeport in Fort-de-France, Martinique. From there, she will embark on back-to-back week long Central and Southern Caribbean itineraries. Port stops include Guadeloupe, the Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda, Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, Barbados, Grenada, and Saint Lucia.

Additional sailings that MSC Cruises announced will visit the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Red Sea, and the Arabian Sea.