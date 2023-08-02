Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti and Bora Bora in 2024/2025

One of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines has added new cruises to Tahiti in 2024/2025 that will visit boutique ports and off-the-beaten-track islands.

In addition to the new cruises to Tahiti, Oceania Cruises announced new exotic Caribbean sailings on the cruise line’s small ships. The cruises will depart from Miami, Los Angeles, Papeete, and Barbados and range from seven to 16 days in length.

Sailing with Oceania Cruises is the most relaxing way to visit French Polynesia – an exotic utopia and haven of idyllic beauty and tranquility. From Tahiti and Bora Bora to the sapphire seas of Moorea, the cruise line’s South Pacific sojourns cover some of the most remote and gorgeous islands in the world, filled with blue lagoons, coral atolls and lingering sunsets. View Best Prices on Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises will offer travelers simply MORE than ever before, with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, a free shore excursion credit and a free beverage package for all guests, for all new reservations for cruises departing October 1, 2023, or later.

Carrying fewer than 700 guests, Nautica provides an intimate experience for travelers to explore the region, with 10-day cruises designed to offer a unique flavor of this South Pacific jewel.

“At Oceania Cruises, we offer an extensive collection of destination-intensive Caribbean and Tahiti itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to discover something new about these popular yet still relatively untouched regions,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our carefully curated, diverse range of shore excursions, combined with the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships and The Finest Cuisine at Sea, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice.”

Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary and destination focused cruise line. They have a fleet of seven cruise ships that carry a maximum of 1,250 guests. The cruise line is adding an eighth ship in 2025.

Oceania Cruises sails to more than 100 destinations each year on cruises that range from a week to 200 days.