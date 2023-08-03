Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Norwegian Viva

118 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Viva, earlier today at a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.



Norwegian Viva is NCL’s second Prima class ship, the cruise line has four more debuting by 2028. Norwegian Viva has the three-story Viva Speedway and new dining concepts, most notably Indulge Food Hall-an open-air food market featuring 11 unique eateries.

Norwegian Viva has a guest capacity of 3,100 and is 143,535 gross tons in size.

The cruise ship’s maiden voyage will take place on August 10, 2023 and will sail a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before heading to Miami. The vessel will be christened in Miami on November 28, 2023.

Norwegian Viva will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Caribbean cruises from December 2023 through March 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

“Ships as stellar as those of the Prima Class are only possible in collaboration with an incredible shipyard like Fincantieri,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Delivery marks an important milestone for Norwegian Viva, and we are beyond excited to bring this spectacular ship to life as we welcome guests aboard next week.”

“Norwegian Viva is a testament to our wonderful partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. “We are proud to play a role in the innovative Prima Class and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come with the next four highly anticipated Prima Class ships.”