Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Norwegian Viva

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Norwegian Cruise Line
118 Shares
Share118
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Viva, earlier today at a ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Norwegian Viva is NCL’s second Prima class ship, the cruise line has four more debuting by 2028. Norwegian Viva has the three-story Viva Speedway and new dining concepts, most notably Indulge Food Hall-an open-air food market featuring 11 unique eateries.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Norwegian Viva has a guest capacity of 3,100 and is 143,535 gross tons in size.

The cruise ship’s maiden voyage will take place on August 10, 2023 and will sail a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before heading to Miami. The vessel will be christened in Miami on November 28, 2023.

Sponsored Links

Norwegian Viva will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Caribbean cruises from December 2023 through March 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian Viva

“Ships as stellar as those of the Prima Class are only possible in collaboration with an incredible shipyard like Fincantieri,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Delivery marks an important milestone for Norwegian Viva, and we are beyond excited to bring this spectacular ship to life as we welcome guests aboard next week.”

“Norwegian Viva is a testament to our wonderful partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. “We are proud to play a role in the innovative Prima Class and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come with the next four highly anticipated Prima Class ships.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise LineNorwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery of Newest Ship, Norwegian Viva
Previous article
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Tahiti and Bora Bora in 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,432FollowersFollow
9,701FollowersFollow
62,000SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

118 Shares
Share118
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share