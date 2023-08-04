One of Carnival’s Cruise Lines Hosting Chocolate Themed Cruise

Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsOne of Carnival's Cruise Lines Hosting Chocolate Themed Cruise

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Costa Cruises, one of nine cruise line owned and operated by Carnival Corporation, will be hosting a chocolate themed cruise later this year on one of their ships.

Costa Toscana

‘ChocoCruise – Explore the World of Chocolate’ will take place on Costa’s newest cruise ship, Costa Toscana, on November 17-24, 2023. ChocoCruise 2023 will take guests on a gastronomical itinerary through the beautiful landscapes of the Mediterranean, with port stops at Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; and Genoa, Cagliari, Naples and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

During this themed cruise, five of the world’s greatest master pastry chefs from Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland and Belgium will take guests on a journey to discover the refined art of working with chocolate and chocolate-related pastry.

The five pastry masters who will host ChocoCruise 2023 are Alberto Simionato (Italy), Joël Perriard (Switzerland), Philippe Bertrand (France), Ramon Morató (Spain) and Alexandre Bourdeaux (Belgium).

During the cruise, guests can attend meetings and cooking demonstrations held by the master pastry chefs and Riccardo Bellaera, who will tell their professional stories and share secrets from the kitchen, all while showing the preparation of the chocolate dish of the day.

While exploring Italy, France and Spain, guests will have the chance to enjoy “Destination Dishes,” dishes inspired by the destination they will visit the following day, created by one of the cruise line’s three world-renowned international chef partners: Bruno Barbieri, Ángel León and Hélène Darroze.

Chocolate and dessert lovers can book a cabin on the ChocoCruise 2023, departing on Costa Toscana through a travel agent or directly with Costa Cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
