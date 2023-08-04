Royal Caribbean Offering Kosher Dining Package for Yeshiva Week 2024

Royal Caribbean will once again offer fresh kosher meals during Yeshiva Week in 2024 on two of their cruise ships.



The Kosher Fresh Dining Package will be available on three Royal Caribbean cruises and will cost $70 per day for adults, $35 for kids age 6-12, and those five and under will be free. Glatt kosher supervision will be done by Rabbi Dovid Weberman.

Two of these cruises will be held on the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas. It will be available on the January 7 and 14, 2024 sailings, both week long cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

The third cruise where it will be offered is on an 11 night cruise on Anthem of the Seas to the Southern Caribbean from Cape Liberty, New Jersey. The cruise will depart on January 18, 2024.

Included in the Kosher Fresh Dining Package is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It will be served buffet style in the Solarium Bistro.

All kosher meals are produced under Mashgiach Temidi, all meats are Glatt Kosher, and Dairy products: some are Cholov Yisroel, some are Cholov Stam.

Space is limited, Royal Caribbean is encouraging everyone to book at least 45 days before sailing. Once the program is sold out, seats will not be available for purchase onboard.

The package can be purchased online through the Pre-Cruise Planner or by calling the Pre-Cruise Planner Desk at 1-800-398-9819.

For more details on this Yeshiva Week dining offer from Royal Caribbean, you can see a flyer here.