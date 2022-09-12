Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Gives Details on New Port and Ship

Disney Cruise Line Gives Details on New Port and Ship

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Disney Cruise Line gave an update this weekend regarding their next new cruise ship and a new port they are building in the Bahamas.

Disney Cruise Line’s new destination on the island of Eleuthera will be a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. In addition to the pristine beaches, families will enjoy a recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground, a cultural pavilion and more. (Artist Concept)

Work has begun on Disney Cruise Line’s new port in the Bahamas, Lighthouse Point.  It will be Disney’s second private island destination and will be located on the island of Eleuthera.

Disney Cruise Line has committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; supply 90 percent of the site’s power from solar energy; employ sustainable building practices; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the government. Environmental management programs have already been established and will continue throughout construction and into operation.

Sponsored Links

New renderings show a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. In addition to the pristine beaches, families will enjoy a recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground, a cultural pavilion and more.

Disney also announced that their new cruise ship debuting in 2024 will be called Disney Treasure.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.”

The signature atrium character statue — a Disney Cruise Line tradition — will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Disney Cruise Line Disney Cruise Line Gives Details on New Port and Ship
Previous articleAnother Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi
Next articleCarnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Popular Breakfast Option

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Will Offer Cruises from Fort Lauderdale for the First Time in 2023

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line has announced new fall cruises in 2023 and the cruise line will offer cruises from Port Everglades for the first time. With...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Arrives in Florida

Ben Souza -
Disney Wish, the newest cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line, arrived in Florida for the first time ahead of the vessel's launch from Port...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Joins the Fleet

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish, officially joined the fleet this week when the cruise line took delivery of their 5th cruise ship. Disney...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,902FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Will Offer Cruises from Fort Lauderdale for the First Time in 2023

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line has announced new fall cruises in 2023 and the cruise line will offer cruises from Port Everglades for the first time. With...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Arrives in Florida

Ben Souza -
Disney Wish, the newest cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line, arrived in Florida for the first time ahead of the vessel's launch from Port...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Joins the Fleet

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish, officially joined the fleet this week when the cruise line took delivery of their 5th cruise ship. Disney...
Read more
Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish Moves One Step Closer to Debut

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish, moved one step closer to completion this week when the vessel left the shipyard for the first...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Popular Breakfast Option

Ben Souza -
Starting on October 1, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back their popular Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast on their cruise ships. Carnival Cruise Line...

Disney Cruise Line Gives Details on New Port and Ship

Ben Souza -
Disney Cruise Line gave an update this weekend regarding their next new cruise ship and a new port they are building in the Bahamas. Work...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share