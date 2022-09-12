Disney Cruise Line Gives Details on New Port and Ship

Disney Cruise Line gave an update this weekend regarding their next new cruise ship and a new port they are building in the Bahamas.

Work has begun on Disney Cruise Line’s new port in the Bahamas, Lighthouse Point. It will be Disney’s second private island destination and will be located on the island of Eleuthera.

Disney Cruise Line has committed to develop less than 20 percent of the property; supply 90 percent of the site’s power from solar energy; employ sustainable building practices; and donate more than 190 acres of privately owned land to the government. Environmental management programs have already been established and will continue throughout construction and into operation.

Sponsored Links



New renderings show a vibrant beach retreat infused with the color and energy of Bahamian artistry. In addition to the pristine beaches, families will enjoy a recreation center, dining, shopping, a water playground, a cultural pavilion and more.

Disney also announced that their new cruise ship debuting in 2024 will be called Disney Treasure.

The Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, it draws on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pays homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.”

The signature atrium character statue — a Disney Cruise Line tradition — will be a shining, shimmering, splendid representation of Aladdin, Jasmine and Magic Carpet soaring together toward a whole new world of adventure.

The Disney Treasure is scheduled for delivery in 2024.