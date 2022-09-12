Carnival Cruise Line Bringing Back Popular Breakfast Option

Starting on October 1, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line is bringing back their popular Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast on their cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line has not offered the Dr. Seuss breakfast since resuming cruise operations last summer. The breakfast is part of the many exciting experiences in Carnival Cruise Line’s Seuss at Sea program, the line’s exclusive partnership with Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Bringing Dr. Seuss’ famed children’s books to life, the breakfast features special appearances and meet and greet photo opportunities with favorite Dr. Seuss characters, helping create unforgettable memories no matter the age.

From Green Eggs and Ham – of course – to brightly colored fruit, gravity-defying fluffy pancake stacks, funky french toast, “Moose Juice” and “Goose Juice,” and much more, the fantastical feast features unique menu items, as well as classic breakfast offerings, accompanied by décor with bright colors and patterns. The breakfast is offered once per cruise.

In addition to the Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast, the Seuss at Sea fleetwide program features fun youth, family, dining and entertainment activities inspired by the amazing world and words of Dr. Seuss, such as the Seuss-a-Palooza Story Time (beginning November 1), Dr. Seuss Bookville, a family reading venue on select ships, character interactions, Dr. Seuss toys and games, and popular movies shown on board.