Disney Cruise Line Leaving Australia After Three Seasons

After months of speculation, Disney Cruise Line has officially confirmed it’s leaving the Australian and New Zealand markets after the 2025-2026 cruise season. The decision comes after three seasons of sailing Down Under.

In an announcement on social media for the brand’s Australian and New Zealand side of operations, Disney Cruise Line posted a picture with the caption, “A fond farewell for now. Join us this last season in Australia and New Zealand.”

While many fans expressed their disappointment or need to book a cruise before the ship leaves the region, some expressed optimism in the cruise line’s return.

“What sad news to wake up to! It’s not goodbye it’s see ya real soon. I have my fingers crossed for a new ship in the future,” said one Disney fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Magic at Sea (@disneycruiselineaunz)

The Ship and Its New Home

The ship currently scheduled to sail out of Syndey and Melbourne later this year, Disney Wonder, will be redeployed after its final sailing in Australia in February 2026.

While an official new home port has not been announced by Disney, it’s widely expected that Disney Wonder will return to North America, though no official word has been given yet.

However, the schedule for summer 2026 includes sailings to Alaska from Vancouver, Canada. The furthest out a cruise can be booked on Disney Wonder is a September 21, 2026 sailing out of Vancouver.

More Disney Ships on the Way

With the launch of its largest ship slotted for later in 2025, Disney Adventure, the cruise line’s focus is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region. This new vessel, which can carry 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew, will be homeported in Singapore, offering year-round cruises.

The maiden voyage for Disney Adventure is scheduled for December 15, 2026 and will be a 3-day sailing from Singapore with no port stops.

The company also recently celebrated a dual milestone at its German shipyard: the float-out of the Disney Destiny, the third ship in the Wish class, which is scheduled to debut in November 2025. At the same time, construction officially began on a fourth Wish-class ship with a steel-cutting ceremony. This unnamed vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027.

Other Recent Cruise Changes in Australia

The Australian cruise market is facing all kinds of changes recently, with P&O Cruises Australia recently being absorbed by its parent company, Carnival Corporation.

The popular Australian brand, which had a long history in the region, officially ceased its own operations in early 2025. Its two remaining ships, the former Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter, were rebranded as Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter.

They continue to offer cruises from their new homeports of Sydney and Brisbane, now sailing under the new brand.