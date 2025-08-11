8 Princess Cruise Ships Will Sail to Alaska in 2027

Princess Cruises has revealed their 2027 cruises to Alaska that will open for bookings on August 12, 2025.

Princess Cruises will offer cruises to Alaska on eight ships in 2027 including a return of Star Princess to the 49th State. The cruise line also offers extended stays in Alaska at five wilderness lodges.

In total, Princess will sail 187 cruises to Alaska from the following five homeports:

Seattle

Vancouver

Anchorage (Whittier)

San Francisco

Los Angeles

The cruises will take place on Star Princess, Coral Princess, Crown Princess, Discovery Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess.

The sailings will visit a total of 17 ports and offer four glacier viewing experiences. These include 85 calls to Glacier Bay National Park, more than any other cruise line.

Cruises from Seattle

Star Princess will sail weekly seven-day roundtrip voyages every Sunday.

Royal Princess will offer seven-day roundtrip sailings that include Glacier Bay National Park every Saturday.

Cruises from San Francisco

Ruby Princess will sail the 10-day Inside Passage itinerary from San Francisco with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Cruises from Vancouver, B.C.

Emerald Princess will offer a full season seven-day itinerary featuring Glacier Bay National Park or Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Coral Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess all sail six-, seven- eight-, and nine-day Inside Passage itineraries with Endicott Arm & Dawes Glacier.

Coral Princess, Island Princess, Crown Princess and Discovery Princess will offer seven-day Voyage of the Glacier cruises that can be combined with extended stays to Denali National Park.

Los Angeles

Emerald Princess will sail two 16-day roundtrip Inside Passage voyages with Glacier Bay National Park.

Terry Thornton, Chief Commercial Officer, Princess Cruises, said the following about these new cruises:

“Few places captivate like Alaska – its beauty, its people and its sense of wonder. That’s why our team puts so much heart into every detail of our Alaska Season.

“For 2027, we’ve designed experiences to bring guests closer to the soul of the Great Land – closer to glaciers, closer to wildlife, and closer to local culture and communities both onboard and ashore – all in a way only Princess can deliver.

Princess Cruises is currently offering up to 40% off cruises with 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sailing free on select voyages. If you book by August 18, 2025, you can receive a free cabin upgrade and deposits lowered to just $99 per person.