MSC Cruises Expanding Caribbean Sailings With 7 Ships

MSC Cruises has released new sailings to the Caribbean in 2026-2027 and the cruise line will have seven ships cruising in the region.

MSC Cruises is expanding their sailings to the Caribbean with more ships sailing to the world’s most popular cruise destination than ever before.

The cruises include year-round departures from Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston.

Miami

MSC will have four ships offering cruises from Miami to the Caribbean for the 2026-2027 season.

MSC World America will continue to sail from Miami on seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

MSC Seaside will sail the shorter three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas will all sailings visiting the cruise line’s private island, MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

MSC Meraviglia will offer six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

MSC Poesia will sail a unique 19-day cruise through the Panama Canal to Miami on September 28, 2026. Once in Miami, the ship will sail longer 10- and 11-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Port Canaveral

MSC Grandiosa will offer seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean will all sailings visiting Ocean Cay.

MSC Seashore will offer shorter three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas with visits to Nassau and Ocean Cay.

Galveston

MSC Seascape will sail week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean with port stops in Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatan.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s deployment:

“More and more people are choosing to say ‘Let’s Holiday’ with MSC Cruises, whether they’re longtime cruisers or trying us out for the first time. Our commitment to the U.S. market and Miami is creating new options for our guests and generating exciting opportunities for our valued Travel Advisor partners.

“Deploying some of our newest and largest ships to an even wider variety of destinations gives vacationers more ways to enjoy our unique mix of European style and American comfort on everything from a quick weekend getaway to a once-in-a-lifetime voyage.”