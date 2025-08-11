shore excursions
Cunard’s Newest Ship Introduces Entry Fee for Certain Shows

Cunard Line has begun charging for certain live performances on its newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, which just entered service last year.

The fees, as mentioned on the cruise line’s website, apply to three specific shows held in the ship’s Bright Lights Society venue.  This space is a smaller and a more intimate setting that has a much different feel and vibe from the main theater area.

Cunard's Queen Anne
ID 326438317 | Cruise © Peter Titmuss | Dreamstime.com

The new fee was introduced in late May 2025, several months after the ship’s maiden voyage, when the shows were initially offered for free. The new tiered pricing structure is as follows:

  • Fizz and Noir performances carry an entry charge of $20 per person. This fee includes a glass of champagne, a souvenir program, and the service charge.
  • The Bitter Sweet Symphony show is priced at $46 per person, which includes three cocktails and the service charge.

Reservations for these shows can be made on the Cunard My Voyage app or once on board the ship. The company has also introduced a cancelation policy, with a no-show or late-cancellation fee of $5 for Fizz and Noir, and $15 for Bitter Sweet Symphony.

A la Cart Pricing

These new pricing changes have so far been met with mixed reactions online, but the a la cart approach to cruise vacations is not something new.  Other cruise lines have offered this custom pricing approach to allow cruisers to only pay for shows and services that actually use or enjoy.

Most cruise lines still offer large-scale production shows at no extra charge, and Cunard is not changing that with this new fee, as the main dining room shows are still included in the cruise fare.

The main productions in Queen Anne’s Royal Court Theatre remain complimentary.

