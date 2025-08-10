Royal Caribbean’s New Feature Allows Parents to Track Their Kids

Royal Caribbean has added a new feature to their app that will allow parents to see where on the cruise ship their kids are located at any given time.

This new Find My Kid feature will only be available at first on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas.

Find My Kid

This is how it will work if you have a cruise booked on Star of the Seas.

For $14.99, parents can buy an Adventure Ocean WOW Band for kids ages three to 12 years old. They can then enable the Find my Kid feature in the Royal Caribbean app to track the location of their kids on the ship’s deck maps.

Parents can also give access to other trusted guardians if they choose.

The Adventured WOW Band will not only be reusable, but can be used to unlock your cabin and for onboard purchases with your authorization.

How to Register Your Kids

Register your kids at Adventure Ocean once onboard Purchase your Adventure Ocean WOW Band for $14.99 each Sign up for the Find My Kid feature

The bands can also be used free of charge on future cruises.

How to Use Find My Kid

Open the Royal Caribbean app and connect to the ship’s WiFi Tap the Find My Kid icon in the app’s navigation Start seeing your kid’s location in public areas on the ship and your stateroom through the app’s deck maps

The band’s snap closure also shows the child’s muster location in the event of an emergency.