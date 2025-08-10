shore excursions
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's New Feature Allows Parents to Track Their Kids

Royal Caribbean’s New Feature Allows Parents to Track Their Kids

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean has added a new feature to their app that will allow parents to see where on the cruise ship their kids are located at any given time.

icon of the seas and star of the seas
Star of the Seas visiting CocoCay for the first time. Photo: Cruise Fever

This new Find My Kid feature will only be available at first on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, Star of the Seas.

Find My Kid

This is how it will work if you have a cruise booked on Star of the Seas.

For $14.99, parents can buy an Adventure Ocean WOW Band for kids ages three to 12 years old. They can then enable the Find my Kid feature in the Royal Caribbean app to track the location of their kids on the ship’s deck maps.

find my kid

Parents can also give access to other trusted guardians if they choose.

The Adventured WOW Band will not only be reusable, but can be used to unlock your cabin and for onboard purchases with your authorization.

How to Register Your Kids

  1. Register your kids at Adventure Ocean once onboard
  2. Purchase your Adventure Ocean WOW Band for $14.99 each
  3. Sign up for the Find My Kid feature

The bands can also be used free of charge on future cruises.

How to Use Find My Kid

  1. Open the Royal Caribbean app and connect to the ship’s WiFi
  2. Tap the Find My Kid icon in the app’s navigation
  3. Start seeing your kid’s location in public areas on the ship and your stateroom through the app’s deck maps

The band’s snap closure also shows the child’s muster location in the event of an emergency.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's New Feature Allows Parents to Track Their Kids
Previous article
Disney Cruise Line Celebrates Dual Milestones on Future Ships
Next article
Cunard’s Newest Ship Introduces Entry Fee for Certain Shows

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved