Cruise Lines With the Hottest Cruise Deals for the 4th of July

Cruise Lines With the Hottest Cruise Deals for the 4th of July

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Cruise lines are offering cruise deals for the 4th of July that include up to 70% off, kids cruise free, free drink packages, airfare, and more.
Carnival cruise ship

Here is a look at the cruise lines offering the hottest cruise deals right now.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 70% off the second guest in a cabin, free airfare, drinks, specialty dining, WiFi, shore excursions, and 3rd and 4th guests are free.  View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises is offering a 4th of July sale that includes 75% off the second guests in a cabin, up to $800 in savings, and up to $800 to spend once you are on the ship.  View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Princess Cruises – The “Love Boat” cruise line, Princess, is offering up to $200 in spending money and over 100 cruises that are priced less than $100 per day.  In addition, deposits are reduced to $100.  View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Royal Caribbean – The world’s largest cruise line is offering a Fourth of July sale that has 30% off all cruises , plus up to $650 off, and kids cruise for free. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is offering a Stars, Stripes, Sun, and Savings sale that has 35% off cruises and up to $50 to spend on the ship.  This offer is good for cruises through October 2023.  View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

MSC Cruises – MSC, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering a 4th of July sale that includes free drinks, free WiFi, and up to $400 to spend on the ship. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Holland America Line – Holland America is offering a “Sea to Shining Sea” sale that includes free gratuities, 50% deposits, and Have It All amenities (free drinks, WiFi, shore excursions, and specialty dining). View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Seas is offering a 4th of July sale that includes five free margaritas on top of 40% off cruise fares. Use code JULY5MARGS at checkout.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, an adults only cruise line, is offering a July 4th sale that includes up to $500 in savings per cabin and free drinks up to $600. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s sale, contact your local travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
