Cruise Lines With the Hottest Cruise Deals for the 4th of July

Cruise lines are offering cruise deals for the 4th of July that include up to 70% off, kids cruise free, free drink packages, airfare, and more.



Here is a look at the cruise lines offering the hottest cruise deals right now.

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL is offering 70% off the second guest in a cabin, free airfare, drinks, specialty dining, WiFi, shore excursions, and 3rd and 4th guests are free. View Prices on Cruises on Norwegian

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Cruises is offering a 4th of July sale that includes 75% off the second guests in a cabin, up to $800 in savings, and up to $800 to spend once you are on the ship. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Princess Cruises – The “Love Boat” cruise line, Princess, is offering up to $200 in spending money and over 100 cruises that are priced less than $100 per day. In addition, deposits are reduced to $100. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Royal Caribbean – The world’s largest cruise line is offering a Fourth of July sale that has 30% off all cruises , plus up to $650 off, and kids cruise for free. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival is offering a Stars, Stripes, Sun, and Savings sale that has 35% off cruises and up to $50 to spend on the ship. This offer is good for cruises through October 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

MSC Cruises – MSC, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is offering a 4th of July sale that includes free drinks, free WiFi, and up to $400 to spend on the ship. View Prices on Cruises on MSC

Holland America Line – Holland America is offering a “Sea to Shining Sea” sale that includes free gratuities, 50% deposits, and Have It All amenities (free drinks, WiFi, shore excursions, and specialty dining). View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Seas is offering a 4th of July sale that includes five free margaritas on top of 40% off cruise fares. Use code JULY5MARGS at checkout.

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, an adults only cruise line, is offering a July 4th sale that includes up to $500 in savings per cabin and free drinks up to $600. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s sale, contact your local travel professional or visit the cruise line’s website.