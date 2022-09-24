Cruise News Holland America Line Cruise Line's New Tool Makes It Easier to See Health Protocols

Cruise Line’s New Tool Makes It Easier to See Health Protocols

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
A cruise line has added a new tool on their website that makes it easier than ever to see the health protocols for each cruise.

Holland America Line’s new Health Protocols Tool makes it easy to see the health requirements for whichever cruise you are booked on, especially since different destinations require different things. The cruise line recently relaxed health protocols and opened up their cruises to everyone.

“We’ve had a great response as we’ve opened up cruising to more guests, but we recognize different destination specific requirements can be confusing” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “This search tool makes it simple for guests to know exactly what they need for embarkation.”

All cruises through the rest of the year are loaded in the cruise line’s Health Protocols Tool.  Holland America Line said that they expect 2023 sailings to be added soon.

Also new is that the VeriFLY app will now include the health requirements needed specific for each cruise. VeriFLY already speeds up the embarkation process by allowing users to preload proof of vaccination and testing information.

Now the app will also prompt guests for specific information needed for their cruise.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Cruise Line's New Tool Makes It Easier to See Health Protocols
Previous articleConstruction Update on Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas
Next articleCruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

Holland America Line

Holland America Line Adds 73 Day Cruise Around Africa in 2023

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has added a 73 day cruise around Africa that will visit 26 ports in 22 countries and territories in 2023. Departing October...
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Is the Latest Cruise Line to End Vaccine Mandate

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to end a vaccine mandate for cruises on their ships the company announced this week. For most...
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Cruise Will Retrace the Cruise Line’s Very First Voyage

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has added a second cruise celebrating their 150th anniversary and the voyage will retrace in reverse the cruise line's very first...
