Cruise Line’s New Tool Makes It Easier to See Health Protocols

A cruise line has added a new tool on their website that makes it easier than ever to see the health protocols for each cruise.



Holland America Line’s new Health Protocols Tool makes it easy to see the health requirements for whichever cruise you are booked on, especially since different destinations require different things. The cruise line recently relaxed health protocols and opened up their cruises to everyone.

“We’ve had a great response as we’ve opened up cruising to more guests, but we recognize different destination specific requirements can be confusing” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “This search tool makes it simple for guests to know exactly what they need for embarkation.”

All cruises through the rest of the year are loaded in the cruise line’s Health Protocols Tool. Holland America Line said that they expect 2023 sailings to be added soon.

Sponsored Links



Also new is that the VeriFLY app will now include the health requirements needed specific for each cruise. VeriFLY already speeds up the embarkation process by allowing users to preload proof of vaccination and testing information.

Now the app will also prompt guests for specific information needed for their cruise.