Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024

By Ben Souza
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings.

Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.

New for 2024 are a 7-night More Society Islands & Tahiti itinerary featuring a return to Raiatea; and a 14-night Islands of the Marquesas & Tuamotus voyage with maiden visits to Hatiheu, Nuku Hiva; and Hakahau, Ua Pou, both in the Marquesas Islands.

Highlights of the 2024 deployment include more Bora Bora – an enduring favorite featured on all seven itineraries with overnight stays on most. Several itineraries feature overnights in Moorea, and every cruise includes a visit to the line’s private islet, Motu Mahana on Taha’a. Beyond the deep exploration of these Society Islands destinations, itineraries delve into the treasures of the Cook Islands, the Marquesas, and the Fijian isles. There is a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and discovery of Fakarava’s UNESCO-listed Biosphere in Tuamotus.

“With new 2024 itineraries and maiden ports, together with unmatched experience and all-inclusive value, we are eager to showcase the beauty of the South Pacific to the world’s most savvy travelers,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “From the Society and Cook islands to the Marquesas, Tuamotus, Tonga, and Fiji, Paul Gauguin Cruises delivers artfully authentic discovery with unrivalled expertise. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard the beloved Gauguin where our officers, staff and Les Gauguines will share the warm and genuine service that has been our hallmark for over 24 years.”

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of the South Seas, The Gauguin is eminently at home amidst these idyllic isles. Recently reimagined with a contemporary, chic ambience, the 330-guest cruise ship boasts a relaxed, easy elegance with indulgent suites and spacious staterooms – many with a private balcony – exceptional cuisine, authentic explorations ashore, a commitment to sustainability, and genuinely hospitable service.

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a luxury cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
