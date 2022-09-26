Cruises to Canada Opening to All Passengers

Canada is lifting their COVID-19 travel restrictions and unvaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Canada on a cruise starting on October 1, 2022.



On Saturday, all of Canada’s COVID entry requirements will be lifted. While the 2022 Alaska season is coming to a close, 2023 will be open to all passengers. All cruises to Canada either have a stop in Canada or leave from Vancouver.

This is welcomed news for the cruise industry with John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, giving the following statement about this change.

“We applaud these decisions by Transport Canada to make visiting the country easier and more convenient for all guests sailing our popular Alaska and Canada/New England itineraries, and look forward to welcoming everyone on our incredible Alaska and Canadian cruises. Alaska and Canadian cruises are among the most desired vacation options in the world, and we look forward to welcoming everyone who’s waited the past three years for this market to fully open.”

Pre-embarkation testing for vaccinated cruise passengers will also no longer be required.

In addition to opening their borders for everyone, masks will also no longer be required on flights or trains within Canada.