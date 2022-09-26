Cruise Ship Transferred Over to Carnival Gets New Livery

Carnival Luminosa, a cruise ship recently transferred over to Carnival Cruise Line, set sail for the first time with the new red, white, and blue livery.



Already added to half of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, the new livery now showcased on Carnival Luminosa was introduced on Mardi Gras in 2021, and features the red, white and blue hues long associated with Carnival Cruise Line. The ship also boasts a vintage funnel design reminiscent of the funnels on Carnival’s original ships like Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale, which has also been painted with Carnival’s iconic colors.

Under the watchful eye of Captain Adriano Binacchi, Carnival Luminosa departed her Palermo, Italy, dry dock to head to Dubai where the ship’s crew will soon join and get to know their new home before heading to their final Australian destination.

“We’ve been anticipating the day where we could see Carnival Luminosa sail the open seas with our new hull design and updated funnel, and it’s even more special than we imagined,” said Captain Binacchi. “Now, she’s on her way to what truly makes a Carnival cruise vacation special – getting our crew on board! With Luminosa’s uniqueness and our team members who make everyone feel at home, this ship is truly going to deliver a new level of fun that our guests have not experienced before.”

Today also marks the first time Carnival Luminosa is sailing with its new Bahamian flag. The ship was officially registered last week with the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).

Carnival Luminosa will sail from Brisbane to a variety of seasonal itineraries from November 6, 2022 to April 13, 2023, offering something for everyone, before repositioning for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May, including some exotic, first-time-for-Carnival destinations.