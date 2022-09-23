Construction Update on Royal Caribbean’s Next New Cruise Ship, Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean has released a new video showing a construction update on their next new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.



Icon of the Seas is the first in a new class of cruise ships from Royal Caribbean and is scheduled to debut in 2023. The cruise line has been quiet so far about the different features that the ship will offer but said that it is “something you’ll have to see to believe”.

This week, Royal Caribbean released a 7 minute video showing Icon of the Seas in the shipyard as well as some cabin mockups. The video can be seen below.

Icon of the Seas will be the first of three cruise ships from Royal Caribbean powered by LNG.

At the end of the video, Royal Caribbean said that the next video they release in October will show all that is in store for Icon of the Seas.

Itineraries for Icon of the Seas have also yet to be announced.