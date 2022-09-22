Cruise News Costa Cruises Updates COVID Protocols

Costa Cruises Updates COVID Protocols

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Costa Cruises is simplifying their COVID-19 protocols and procedures for cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and United Arab Emirates.

Starting with cruises that depart on or after October 8, 2022, fully vaccinated guests will no longer require pre-cruise testing, and unvaccinated guests will be allowed on board with a negative pre-embarkation antigen or PCR test. The new protocols apply to itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and United Arab Emirates.

“As one of the first cruise lines to resume sailing after the lockdown, Costa Cruises has proven the effectiveness of its stringent COVID-19 protocols and procedures for more than a year,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and trade marketing for Costa Cruises North America. “Now, with the general easing of pandemic restrictions across the cruise and travel industries, we are taking prudent steps to remove some of the burdens and barriers to taking a Costa cruise in our most popular markets.”

On Mediterranean cruises up to 14 nights (excluding Greece), pre-cruise testing is not required for fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated guests or those who are partially vaccinated must provide results of a negative antigen or molecular PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

Sponsored Links

All cruises in Greece continue to be available only to fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and recovered guests who have provided a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

For cruises visiting Morocco, guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take an additional COVID-19 test on board 48 hours prior to entry into the country.

On Caribbean cruises up to 14 nights, pre-cruise testing is no longer required for fully vaccinated guests. Guests who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must provide results of a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

Unvaccinated guests looking to enjoy shore excursions in Barbados, St. Vincent and St. Maarten will need a negative antigen or PCR test performed 24 or 48 hours prior to the ship’s arrival. The tests can be done on board Costa ships for an additional charge.

Cruises in the UAE, Oman and Qatar are currently available only to fully vaccinated guests, with no pre-embarkation testing required.

On cruises to the destinations mentioned, the full vaccination requirement applies only to guests ages 12 and older. The pre-embarkation testing requirement applies to guests ages 5 years and older. Onboard mask use is recommended but no longer mandatory on cruises in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and UAE.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Costa Cruises Updates COVID Protocols
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises’ Weekend Flash Sale, Cruises From $174

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Another Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi

Ben Souza -
A second cruise line has added Starlink Internet on their ships for high-speed connectivity at sea. SeaDream Yacht Club added Starlink on both of their...
Read more
Cruise News

Atlas Ocean Voyages See Record Sales for Future Cruises

Ben Souza -
Atlas Ocean Voyages saw a record demand for cruises during the cruise line's current sale where the second guest in a stateroom sales for...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Active/Veteran Military, First Responders, and Teachers

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" program that offers complimentary cruises to the Bahamas for members of the military, first...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,868FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Another Cruise Line Adds Starlink Internet for Fast WiFi

Ben Souza -
A second cruise line has added Starlink Internet on their ships for high-speed connectivity at sea. SeaDream Yacht Club added Starlink on both of their...
Read more
Cruise News

Atlas Ocean Voyages See Record Sales for Future Cruises

Ben Souza -
Atlas Ocean Voyages saw a record demand for cruises during the cruise line's current sale where the second guest in a stateroom sales for...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Line Offering Free Cruises for Active/Veteran Military, First Responders, and Teachers

Ben Souza -
A cruise line has announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" program that offers complimentary cruises to the Bahamas for members of the military, first...
Read more
Cruise News

Cruise Lines That Will No Longer Require Vaccinations to Board a Ship

Ben Souza -
Cruise lines have begun to get rid of their COVID-19 vaccine requirement that they have mandated over the past 15 months since cruises have...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Costa Cruises Updates COVID Protocols

Ben Souza -
Costa Cruises is simplifying their COVID-19 protocols and procedures for cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and United Arab Emirates. Starting with cruises that depart on...

Celebrity Cruises’ Weekend Flash Sale, Cruises From $174

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises will be offering a three day Weekend Flash Sale that will have cruises as low as $174 per person. From September 23 through...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share