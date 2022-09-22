Costa Cruises Updates COVID Protocols

Costa Cruises is simplifying their COVID-19 protocols and procedures for cruises in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and United Arab Emirates.



Starting with cruises that depart on or after October 8, 2022, fully vaccinated guests will no longer require pre-cruise testing, and unvaccinated guests will be allowed on board with a negative pre-embarkation antigen or PCR test. The new protocols apply to itineraries in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and United Arab Emirates.

“As one of the first cruise lines to resume sailing after the lockdown, Costa Cruises has proven the effectiveness of its stringent COVID-19 protocols and procedures for more than a year,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and trade marketing for Costa Cruises North America. “Now, with the general easing of pandemic restrictions across the cruise and travel industries, we are taking prudent steps to remove some of the burdens and barriers to taking a Costa cruise in our most popular markets.”

On Mediterranean cruises up to 14 nights (excluding Greece), pre-cruise testing is not required for fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated guests or those who are partially vaccinated must provide results of a negative antigen or molecular PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

All cruises in Greece continue to be available only to fully vaccinated, partially vaccinated and recovered guests who have provided a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

For cruises visiting Morocco, guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take an additional COVID-19 test on board 48 hours prior to entry into the country.

On Caribbean cruises up to 14 nights, pre-cruise testing is no longer required for fully vaccinated guests. Guests who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must provide results of a negative antigen or PCR test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

Unvaccinated guests looking to enjoy shore excursions in Barbados, St. Vincent and St. Maarten will need a negative antigen or PCR test performed 24 or 48 hours prior to the ship’s arrival. The tests can be done on board Costa ships for an additional charge.

Cruises in the UAE, Oman and Qatar are currently available only to fully vaccinated guests, with no pre-embarkation testing required.

On cruises to the destinations mentioned, the full vaccination requirement applies only to guests ages 12 and older. The pre-embarkation testing requirement applies to guests ages 5 years and older. Onboard mask use is recommended but no longer mandatory on cruises in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and UAE.