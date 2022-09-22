Celebrity Cruises’ Weekend Flash Sale, Cruises From $174

Celebrity Cruises will be offering a three day Weekend Flash Sale that will have cruises as low as $174 per person.



From September 23 through September 26, Celebrity Cruises is offering a three day sale on all cruises that sail from September 30 through the end of 2022.

Celebrity Cruises’ Weekend Flash Sale includes the following:

$75 per person savings for cruises 3 to 5 nights

$150 per person savings on cruises 6 to 9 nights

$250 per person savings on cruises 10 or more nights

Combinable with 75% off the 2nd Guest – Non-Refundable Deposit Rates or 60% off the 2nd Guest – Refundable Deposit Rates

Combinable with Cruise Only Rates (aka No Perk Rates), All Included, and Loyalty offer

Cruise must be booked September 23 – 26, 2022 (the “Offer Period”) and applies to sailings 3-nights and longer departing September 30, 2022 – December 31, 2022, excluding Galapagos and Cruisetours (the “Offer Cruise”). Promo code not required.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Celebrity Cruises, contact your local travel professional or visit CelebrityCruises.com.

Offer is capacity controlled; availability varies by sailing, and eligible staterooms may sell out. All offers are non-transferable and

applicable only to the Offer Cruise.